Kristin Cabot quits Astronomer after Coldplay concert scandal with CEO Andy Byron

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer

Kristin Cabot has stepped down from her role as Chief People Officer at Astronomer, just days after she was seen on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert alongside the company’s then-CEO, Andy Byron.

A spokesperson confirmed to US Weekly on Thursday, July 24, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned.”

The now-viral moment happened on July 16 during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

While frontman Chris Martin introduced the venue’s kiss cam, the screen landed on Cabot and Byron, who were seen in closely before quickly pulling away when they noticed they were being broadcast.

“Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK,” Martin said, narrating the moment as the couple appeared startled and tried to move out of frame.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

As the camera panned away, Martin added, “Holy s***. I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Within hours, the footage began spreading across social media platforms. Online users quickly uncovered that Byron was reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, not Cabot.

Following the incident, Megan appeared to have taken down her Facebook profile and removed “Byron” from her name, as noted in a screenshot shared by Newsweek.

Andy Byron officially resigned as CEO of Astronomer on July 19. The company has since appointed cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.

The Coldplay concert moment has since become one of the internet’s most talked-about viral clips, sparking widespread attention and leading to a quick unraveling of events at the data software company.