Kelly Clarkson sells stake in her music catalog

Kelly Clarkson has made a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, selling a portion of her life's works to the multi-strategy investment firm.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner and talk show host announced the partnership on Thursday, July 24, although the financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

Clarkson's music catalog includes some of her biggest hits, such as Since U Been Gone, Because of You, Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), Behind These Hazel Eyes, and Underneath the Tree.

These songs have become anthems for millions of people around the world, and Clarkson is grateful to know that they will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations.

"My music is such a huge part of my journey – not just professionally, but personally," Clarkson said in a statement. "Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me. I’m grateful to HarbourView for valuing and supporting this catalogue the way they do."

Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, praised Clarkson's music and legacy, saying, "Kelly Clarkson is a one-of-a-kind artist whose voice and songwriting have left a permanent mark on music and pop culture."

Clarke referred to Clarkson's catalog as one "filled with anthems that have defined moments for millions of people." "We’re thrilled to partner with Kelly and help ensure these songs continue resonating for decades to come," she added.

Since her career began in 2002 as the first American Idol winner, Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. She has won numerous awards, including multiple American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Daytime Emmy Awards as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson will also be serving as a judge on The Voice, joining John Legend and Adam Levine for the show's 29th season.

Clarkson recently kicked off her second Las Vegas residency in two years, although it began with a setback. She canceled two shows at Caesars Palace's Colosseum due to vocal cord issues, but returned to the stage on July 11, taking a shot of tequila and telling her audience, "I'm celebrating because I had to cancel last weekend. I cried. I was so sick, it sucked. I’m so happy to be here."