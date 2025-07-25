Kelly Osbourne finally speaks up on dad Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Kelly Osbourne on father Ozzy Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76.

In a deeply emotional message shared on her Instagram Story, Kelly opened up about the grief she's experiencing. “I feel unhappy I am so sad,” she wrote. “I lost the best friend I ever had.”

Ozzy’s death was confirmed in a statement released by his family, who shared that he died surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Source: Instagram

Just a week before Ozzy’s passing, Kelly had defended her father online after someone accused her of not understanding the seriousness of his health. In response, Kelly fired back on July 14, posting a screenshot of the DM on her Instagram Story.

“This is the s*** I wake up to,” she wrote. “Wtf is wrong with people?”

She continued, “Believe me I fully understand how this works. Your message is incredibly rude. So firstly I want to tell you to go f*** yourself! He is not in stage 5!!! That is not the way his kind of Parkinson’s works.”

Ozzy had publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, had also spoken about it, clarifying the type he had.

“It’s PRKN 2. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” she explained.

“And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Despite his illness, Ozzy remained active and even performed recently. On July 5, he took the stage at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, a concert that Kelly attended.

She also got engaged to her partner Sid Wilson backstage that day and later thanked fans through an emotional video for their unwavering support of her father.

Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon and their children: daughters Aimee, 41, and Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39.