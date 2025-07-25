Wrestling icon-turned-actor Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, who changed the course of professional wrestling, has passed away at the age of 71.

Born as Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, the 12-time world champion breathed his last on Thursday, July 24, at his home in Florida.

Cause of Hulk Hogan’s death?

Though the official cause of death has not yet been revealed, reports say that on Thursday morning, emergency responders received a 911 call from the Hogan residence in Clearwater, Florida.

When the team arrived at the scene, the WWE Hall of Famer had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was wheeled into an ambulance but it was later confirmed that the legendary wrestler and actor had died.

Shortly after his passing World Wrestling Entertainment honoured the late star with a heartfelt tribute which read, "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away."

They wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s."

"WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," the social media post concluded.

Although Hogan was known for his wrestling, he also starred in several movies, beginning his acting career with Rocky III in 1982, in which he played pro wrestler Thunderlips alongside Sylvester Stallone.

He is also known for his performance as the lead character, Rip Thomas, in No Holds Barred (1989). Other films include Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny and Santa with Muscles. Hogan also appeared in reality shows like Hogan Knows Best.