Travis Kelce finally makes romance official with Taylor Swift in cosy photos

Travis Kelce finally makes romance official with Taylor Swift in cosy new photos

Travis Kelce just made his romance with Taylor Swift Instagram official by posting sweet behind-the-scenes moments from their offseason.

The NFL star shared photos of him and the music icon wearing matching lace outfits and captain-themed hats while on vacation.

In another snap, the lovers looked completely in love during a dinner outing, dressed in black and smiling at each other.

While sharing the post, he wrote: "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it."

Travis also gave fans a peek at their winter escape with friends Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

Back in March, it was revealed that the three couples secretly took a trip to Montana.

They were spotted enjoying a quiet dinner at the Auric Room, a cosy supper club hidden inside Lone Mountain Ranch, according to a source at the time.

“Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him,” an insider told Page Six.

“They’re all good friends.”

However, Travis and Taylor looked playful and happy while ice skating and later shown relaxed in beachside photos with best friends Ross Travis and Ashley Avignone.

Alongside his time with the Bad Blood hitmaker, the Super Bowl champ, who is set to appear in movies, also included memories of hiking with his brother Jason Kelce and bonding with their parents.

With the new NFL season approaching, he wrapped up his post by hinting at how much these quiet moments meant to him.

In February, Travis shut down all retirement talks and made it clear he wasn’t done yet. He confirmed he was ready for another season.

“Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”