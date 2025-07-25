Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola accuse of damaging family's name

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz found themselves back in the spotlight after fresh reports hinted at growing tension between them and the Beckham family.

The couple stayed quiet on the matter but their recent public behaviour has raised eyebrows.

A psychologist, John Eastha, now said that they might be showing signs of trying too hard to look strong as a couple.

"When a relationship feels under attack – whether from public speculation or private tensions – it's common for couples to overcompensate with displays of affection," Eastham explained.

He said that when people feel judged or attacked, they sometimes show extra affection in public, not just for each other but for everyone watching.

Since the rumours began, Brooklyn and Nicola chose not to speak directly about the family situation. Instead, they continued to post romantic photos online.

Recently, the lovebirds even started a separate Instagram account just for their four dogs.

Eastham added that couples in these situations often create a kind of emotional bubble where it is just the two of them against everyone else.

However, the ongoing rift started when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday and David Beckham’s 50th celebration. They were also missing from Victoria’s fashion show in Paris, where the rest of the family appeared together.