SZA’s ‘Lose Yourself’ cover prompts subtle response from Eminem

SZA’s unexpected cover of Eminem‘s 2002 hit Lose Yourself shared on social media on Thursday night prompted a not-so-clear response from the rapper.
“U ever just cover Eminem on some tender shit for feels?” SZA wrote in the caption of her minute-long post.
SZA gracefully belts out the song from the 8 Mile soundtrack on the piano cover, stating that it is "just for mental health" and not intended for any commercial or promotional purpose.
Eminem seemed to take notice.
The Real Slim Shady rapper reacted to the cover with a simple emoji of a blushing, wide-eyed face, just hours after SZA shared the cover.
Other artists including Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves and Questlove also reacted to the cover, praising the rapper for her voice and performance.
The cover and Eminem's brand-new track, Houdini, were released roughly at the same time. This summer will see the release of the rapper's 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," which includes the song.
The rapper teased Houdini as the first single of the album earlier this week in an Instagram Reel with magician David Blaine.
“For my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear,” he told Blaine.
