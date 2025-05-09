King Charles appears annoyed over missed introduction at VE Day service

King Charles appeared slightly annoyed during the 80th anniversary memorial service for VE Day, held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 76-year-old monarch was joined by Queen Camilla, 78 veterans, and around 2,000 members of the congregation for the solemn event.

While the King Charles maintained a calm demeanour over all, his behaviour noticeably shifted during an interaction with one particular veteran.

According to professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman, His Majesty seemed to issue a firm remark after he was apparently not introduced to the veteran by an aide-a key aspect of royal protocol.

Freeman suggested that King Charles quietly said to Queen: 'Unbelievable, where are my introductions?' He then asked, 'Where, where are you?' A man was seen quickly appearing at his side as the King continued to shake hands with other veterans.

The commemorative event was attended by a number of senior royals and dignitaries, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the Duke and Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurencw, the Duke and Duchess of Glucester, and the Duke of Kent.