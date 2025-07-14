Ed Sheeran makes emotional statement during Suffolk gig

Ed Sheeran calls himself proud Suffolk native

Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran, who is currently busy performing his homecoming gigs, spoke about his close attachment with Suffolk.

The 34-year-old made an emotional confession during the second night of his concert in Ipswich.

While addressing to the audience, Sheeran opened that when he became a musician, the idea to leave Suffolk and move to Los Angeles for career made him upset.

He stated, "I left and I travelled the world. I moved to Los Angeles because I thought that was what people did, and I got there and I was so incredibly lost.

"I felt a sense of, what am I doing”, added the Perfect vocalist.

"When I moved back to Suffolk, everything just fell into place, and this is not only my home, it's my safety.”

The Grammy winner claims that he feels “a real sense of community here with the football club and everything that goes on in the town."

Ed feels immensely proud of being a Suffolk native.

The English singer and songwriter performed three back-to-back shows in his hometown entertaining 30,000 people on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.