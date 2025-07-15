Tom Holland, Zendaya sizzle on Scotland vacation ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ shoot

Tom Holland, Zendaya turn heads in Scotland ahead of 'The Odyssey' adventure

Tom Holland and Zendaya have set the internet abuzz following their recent vacation in Scotland, ahead of filming their upcoming epic, The Odyssey.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home duo, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, were spotted strolling through the streets of Scotland.

In a viral image buzzing online, Holland, 29, is seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, jeans, and a green baseball cap.

Zendaya, 28, on the other hand, was seen in a white crop top layered with a cardigan, as the couple enjoyed coffee together.

On the professional front, the Uncharted star is currently preparing for his upcoming film, The Odyssey.

In Christopher Nolan’s directorial, Holland will be starring as Telemachus, while the Euphoria star’s character has yet to be disclosed.

However, the Golden Globe Award winner is rumoured to portray the Greek goddess Athena in the action-fantasy.

Additionally, the Spider-Man couple is also involved in the next installment of the adventure-fantasy series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Odyssey is slated to premiere in IMAX on July 17, 2026.

For the unversed, Holland and Zendaya confirmed their engagement in January 2025.