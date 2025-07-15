Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson’s fiancee, taken to hospital for hernia

Suki Waterhouse got hospitalised for hernia

Suki Waterhouse revealed where she has been after her wardrobe-related health scare, which took her to the hospital.

The actress and singer revealed she’s been dealing with a hernia that she believes was caused by wearing overly tight pants.

In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter) shared on July 14, the Daisy Jones & The Six star responded to fans wondering about her absence from social media.

“‘Suki you never tweet anymore,’” she wrote. “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you?”

Source: Twitter

The 33-year-old also shared a photo from a hospital bed and another onstage shot from her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin tour, where she was wearing fitted black leather pants paired with a white crop top and a sparkling jacket.

The look may have turned heads, but it apparently also led to unexpected consequences.

Waterhouse is set to resume performing on August 7, when her tour reaches Aspen, Colorado.

Her health update comes a little over a year after she welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and made their red carpet debut in 2022, got engaged in late 2023. Waterhouse publicly confirmed her pregnancy just a month before the engagement news broke.