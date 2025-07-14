Michelle Keegan breaks silence on Sky project in candid Bulgaria post

Michelle Keegan drops hint about Sky project in a candid post.

The Fool Me Once star,38, looked radiant as she posed for fun-filled snaps with her crewmates on Sunday, during filming in Bulgaria for her secret new project.

The Brassic actress, appeared to be enjoying her time on set in a series of behind-the-scenes snaps giving her fans a glimpse of her mystery collaboration with Sky.

Reportedly, the mother-of-one has signed a six-figure advertising deal to become the new face of the media company.

Michelle showcased her stunning look in a trendy butter yellow co-ord, featuring a cropped waistcoat and high-waisted trousers.

Michelle captioned the photos: Bulgaria flies---with the best of the best.'

In one image, she was seen sitting wit the crew in a line of black director's chairs, confirming the project to be a collaboration between Sky Creative and B2Y Productions.

She also filmed a hilarious video with her friends, miming to a viral voice clip form Olivia Attwood.

This Sky campaign marks Michelle's first major project since welcoming daughter Palma in March, her first child with husband Mark Wright, 38, a former reality TV star turned presenter.

To note, Michelle rose to fame in 2007 as Tina Mclntyre on Coronation Street. The newly mom, is set to film promotional material alongside British star Idris Elba, who currently fronts Sky's campaigns.