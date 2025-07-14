Zayn Malik's brother-in-law imprisoned for four years over serious crime

Martin Tiser is married to Zayn Malik's younger sister Safaa

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s brother-in-law Martin Tiser has been detained by police for four years.

According to reports, the police, on investigation, found out that Tiser was involved with the county lines network.

The 23-year-old was arrested by after the authorities raided his Bradford home, where they found £17,000 worth of crack cocaine in his garden protected by a big dog.

Daily Mail reported that Martin was put into jail this week for four years as part of Operation Keyside, which supplied Class A drugs.

The court also found out a bulk of messages and calls from a number advertising drugs.

Prosecutor Alisha Kaye revealed that the mobile phone used for Kev Lien was found with Tisar when the police raided his home.

Martin married Zayn’s youngest sister Safaa in September 2019. Even though, the Dusk Till Dawn singer could not attend their wedding as he in the US at the time.

But he gifted a £245,000 home to her sister. However, this was not the same house raided by police in May.

Now, Tiser will have to serve half of his sentence before being considered for release on licence.