Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s kids, RZA, Riot ‘love music’

Rihanna on kids ambition

Rihanna says her kids are already showing signs of following in their famous parents’ musical footsteps.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Smurfs on July 13, the Grammy-winning singer, who is currently expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, revealed that both their sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, nearly 2, have a strong connection to music.

“Both of them love music,” Rihanna shared with E! News. “It’s insane.”

She added that her boys have taken a liking to instruments, though she’s not quite sure who to credit for their musical instincts.

“I don’t know who they get it from more,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Is that me or is that you, Rocky?’”

While both kids seem musically inclined, the youngest is already showing signs of following directly in his father’s footsteps. “Riot, he likes to freestyle,” Rihanna revealed. “So, that’s definitely a Rocky thing.”

But music isn’t the only thing Rihanna is passing on. As the voice of Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs film, she’s hoping to share something from her own childhood with her children.

“I want them to have fun when they’re watching this,” she said, explaining that being part of the animated movie was about creating a memory that could stay with her kids long-term.

“Something that they will go back to emotionally throughout their whole lives.”

Rihanna also reflected on her own love for the blue characters, saying, “I’ve carried the emotions of Smurfs—even from a little girl. I’ve always loved Smurfs. You never fall out of love with The Smurfs once you’re hooked.”

Now, she’s excited to introduce the next generation of her family to that world, with music and Smurf magic close at heart.