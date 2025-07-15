Brad Pitt ditches son Knox’s 17th birthday amid reunion talks with kids

Brad Pitt skips son's special occasion amid ongoing legal turmoil with ex-wife

Brad Pitt was noticeably absent from his son Knox’s 17th birthday celebration, despite reportedly expressing a deep desire to reunite with his children amid ongoing legal turmoil with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 61-year-old actor, who shares six children – including twins Vivienne and Knox – with Jolie, was absent from the birthday celebration held during a martial arts competition.

Jolie, 50, was spotted wearing a sleek black-outfit, paired with a matching bag and glossy black sunglasses, as she supported her son during the sporting event.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, July 12, the birthday boy sported a black T-shirt with matching black shorts and was seen wearing red medals around his neck.

This comes on the heels of the Fight Club star reportedly being “desperate” to reconnect with his twins, Vivienne and Knox.

A source close to the matter told Dailymail, “Brad’s desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they’ll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least. So far there’s been no word back from the twins or their reps.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Troy star is hopeful, as Knox, 17, has not removed “Pitt” from his surname.

The former power couple, who officially divorced in 2024 after 10 years of marriage, are currently embroiled in a legal dispute over their French winery.