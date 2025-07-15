Owen Cooper becomes one of youngest Emmy Nominees ever

Owen Cooper is on the brink of making Emmy history as one of the youngest-ever nominees.

The 15-year-old young star of Adolescence became the name on everyone's lips ahead of Tuesday's big announcement with odds strongly in his favour.

The actor from Warrington caught viewers’ attention with his chilling performance as murder suspect Jamie Miller in one of Netflix’s most-watched shows to date.

And despite it being his very first acting job, Cooper’s work struck a chord with both critics and fans.

If nominated, he would become the youngest male to ever win an Emmy in the 76-year history of the prestigious ceremony, often called television’s biggest night.

That record belonged to Scott Jacoby since 1973, who took home Best Supporting Actor at 16. The youngest overall winner remained Roxana Zal, who was just 14 when she won in 1984.

Producers of Adolescence entered Cooper in the Best Supporting Actor category, decision insiders called a smart strategy that could give him the edge.

However, industry experts described the move as a “stroke of genius” that might help him go the distance.

As Emmy buzz grew louder, Cooper’s rising star showed no signs of slowing down.