Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers Shannen Doherty on first death anniversary

Sarah Michelle Geller had been friends with Shannen Doherty for over 30 years

Sarah Michelle Gellar is honouring her close friend Shannen Doherty on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death.

On Sunday, July 13, Gellar marked the anniversary with an emotional Instagram montage featuring snapshots of the pair over the years, from horseback rides and home-cooked meals to warm embraces.

The post was set to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again and captioned with a single broken heart emoji.

Doherty died in 2024 at age 53 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She and Gellar shared a close friendship for more than 30 years.

Reacting to the news of her death, the Buffy alum reflected, “I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love.”

Gellar stood by Doherty throughout her cancer fight and even defended her during renewed attention on her strained time filming Charmed.

“What’s amazing about her is, flaws and all, she’s showing it all,” Gellar told E! News in early 2024. “I will support her. I know it wasn’t the easiest time, but she’s a different person now.”