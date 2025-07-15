Nicolas Cage makes ghosting allegations Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicolas Cage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicolas Cage had a brief romance back in the early '90s, and now, decades later, Cage is revealed what may have brought it to an end.

Following Parker’s recent confirmation that she and Cage dated around the time of their 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas, the National Treasure star reflected on their short-lived relationship and what might’ve gone wrong.

“I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the Mom test,” Cage told E! News in a statement on July 14.

“I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again.”

Though their fling ended quietly, both stars moved on and built families of their own.

Cage married Alice Kim in 2004, and the couple welcomed son Kal-El Coppola the following year before separating in 2016.

He later tied the knot with Riko Shibata in 2021, and the two became parents to daughter August Coppola Cage in 2022.

Meanwhile, Parker found lasting love with Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1995. The couple share three children, son James Wilkie, 22, and 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

Though their romance was brief, Cage’s comments bring a nostalgic touch to one of Hollywood’s lesser-known past relationships, one that, in his words, just might have been derailed by a leather jacket and bad timing.