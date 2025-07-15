Beyoncé robbed of unreleased music, tour plans in Atlanta amid Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's belonging stolen in Atlanta during Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s upcoming tour plans may have been compromised after a break-in involving two key members of her team.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the singer’s choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue called 911 on July 8 after discovering their car had been broken into while parked in a garage at Atlanta’s Krog Street Market.

The theft happened just ahead of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in the city.

Grant told officers that when he returned to their Jeep Wagoneer about an hour after parking it, he found the trunk window shattered and two suitcases missing.

Among the stolen items was a flash drive containing sensitive content related to Beyoncé's upcoming show.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the police report reads.

“He advised he was her choreographer, and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her, and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were [stolen].” The drives reportedly contained unreleased music, watermarked tracks, footage, and both past and future setlists.

Other stolen belongings included laptops, clothing, designer sunglasses, and a pair of AirPods Max.

Using tracking technology, police traced signals from the headphones and a laptop to multiple nearby vehicles, prompting them to conduct a suspicious stop in the area.

One officer noted that a vehicle moving through the same zone matched the timing and location of the AirPods’ pings.

As of July 14, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that investigators from the Larceny from Auto Unit had issued an arrest warrant for a suspect.

However, their identity has not been disclosed publicly.

Officials emphasized that the case is still under investigation and the details may evolve as more information becomes available.