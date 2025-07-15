Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh breaks fashion rules with old hoodie

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh was spotted out and about on Sunday, proving once again that she has no interest in becoming a Hollywood fashion queen.

The 19-year-old, who studies dance, wore her go-to red hoodie that she has been seen in many times before.

The comfy piece featured an NX logo on the back and costs around $50. Seemingly, Shiloh prefers comfort over designer labels, and she wore the hoodie like it was her second skin.

However, she paired it with loose black pants that had side pockets and a pair of simple white sneakers.

A black backpack hung casually over one shoulder as she stepped out in Los Feliz where she lives.

By her side was her longtime friend Keoni Rose, a dancer trained in ballet who now focuses on hip-hop. The two have been close for years and their bond sparked dating rumours last November after they were seen being affectionate in public.

Shiloh, who is the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, seems happy to walk her own path, far from the glitz and glamour that often comes with being a star kid.