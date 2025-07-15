Why didn't Kendall, Kylie Jenner attend brother Brody’s wedding to Tia Blanco?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner on absence from Brody Jenner-Tia Blanco wedding

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were notably absent from their half-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding to Tia Blanco over the weekend, but it wasn’t due to family drama.

According to a source cited by TMZ, the sisters declined the invitation for a rather considerate and generous reason, they didn’t want their presence to overshadow the bride and groom on their big day.

The wedding, held at Brody’s mother Linda Thompson’s Malibu home, was a small, intimate ceremony attended by around 70 guests.

While Kendall, 28, and Kylie, 27, were both invited, the insider said they believed showing up would have drawn attention away from the couple and shifted the focus of the celebration.

Despite not being there, there’s no tension between the siblings. The source emphasized that there’s mutual love and respect among them.

Kylie quietly confirmed her absence from the wedding by sharing vacation snapshots from a yacht in Greece, including a lighthearted video of her dancing in a robe and towel with her daughter Stormi.

As for the newlyweds, Brody, 41, and Tia, 28, tied the knot after getting engaged in June 2023. The groom wore a classic tux, while Tia looked elegant in a long-sleeved lace gown. Their 1-year-old daughter, Honey, wasn’t seen in any of the wedding photos.

Among those in attendance was Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Thompson from 1981 to 1986.

The former Olympian shares Kendall and Kylie with ex-wife Kris Jenner and was also seen supporting her son on his special day, despite their previously strained relationship.