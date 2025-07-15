Hugh Jackman shattered by backstage drama with Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster continued to shine as she kicked off her solo concert tour, winning over fans and selling out shows across the country, while Hugh Jackman faced a tough crowd with his own live event.

Foster, who recently made headlines after her romance with Jackman was revealed, performed her first ‘Sutton in Concert’ show in Chicago as part of the Ravinia Festival.

The tour, which includes select dates with Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, has already proved to be a hit, with several upcoming shows nearly sold out.

Tickets for her concerts in Park City, York, and Germantown were disappearing fast, while others scheduled months later were also close to full.

However, her growing success stood in sharp contrast to Jackman’s latest shows at Radio City Music Hall, where ticket prices dropped to as low as $20 on resale platforms.

The 56-year-old actor was set to perform again on July 18 and 19, and then return to the same stage a month later, but the lower-than-expected ticket demand raised eyebrows.

Despite the ups and downs, both Foster and Jackman chose to focus on each other and keep their heads held high.

An insider shared that the couple, whose relationship sparked gossip after fans speculated it began before Jackman’s split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, were trying to rise above the noise and move forward together.

While the court of public opinion remained divided, it was clear that Sutton's career was hitting a high note while Hugh faced an uphill climb.