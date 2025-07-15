Rita Ora reveals real reason marriages fall apart

Rita Ora believes in respecting and supporting partners in a long run
Rita Ora opened up about how she thinks that her marriage works because she and Taika Waititi have each other’s back.
Rita and Taika got married back in 2022 and since then, the music icon said the reason it feels easy is because they don’t compete, they support.
The chart-topping singer shared with PEOPLE: "I think just respect and supporting each other through our own separate careers, ventures, space and just honouring that and being support systems."
However, Rita said that her marriage to Taika worked because they respected each other’s space and supported one another’s careers.
The singer and songwriter believed their strong friendship before dating played a big part in their connection.
Rita also spoke about her bond with Taika’s daughters from his previous marriage, saying she loved spending time with them and felt like a fairy godmother in their lives.
"I'm like the fairy godmother [who] gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream, and then sends them back. And their mother, who I love dearly, is like, 'They're bouncing off the walls,'" she continued.
