Britney Spears shares bombshell reason about dancing on social media

Britney Spears has finally spoken out about her “embarrassing” Instagram dancing.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 8, the 44-year-old American singer posted a throwback picture from her performance of I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman at the 29th Annual American Music Awards on January 9, 2002, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Spears also added a caption under her post in which she discussed her return to the stage and hinted at performing with her sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 19-year-old Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The Princess of Pop penned, “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

She went on to share that she does not have any plans to hit the stage again unless she’s out of the country.

Spears clarified, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon.”

“He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!” the mother of two shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney Spears did not reveal which of her sons she will perform with.