Johnny Depp shocks fans with drastic transformation in new role

Johnny Depp was barely recognizable in a new photo released by Lionsgate for his upcoming film Day Drinker, marking his major return to Hollywood after years of legal troubles.

The 61-year-old actor, once known for his sharp features and long dark hair, looked completely transformed.

In those pictures, Depp appeared with thick gray beard and his hair tied back in a bun, his familiar Jack Sparrow look in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The film, which has now started production, is being directed by Marc Webb, best known for 500 Days of Summer.

However, the actor will star alongside Penélope Cruz and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

The story follows a private yacht bartender, played by Cline, who crosses paths with a mysterious guest, played by Depp.

What begins as a casual meeting soon takes dark turn when they both become involved with a criminal figure, played by Cruz.

This marks the fourth time Depp and Cruz have worked together, following past collaborations including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.