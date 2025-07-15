Justin Baldoni claps back at Blake Lively’s behind-the-scenes drama

Justin Baldoni’s legal team fired back after Blake Lively asked for her deposition to happen at her own lawyer’s office instead of his.

The actress, who had taken legal action against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation during the shoot of It Ends with Us, said she wanted the location changed to avoid attracting paparazzi. But Baldoni’s team wasn’t buying it.

They argued she gave no solid reason for the switch and pointed out that the two offices were barely a mile apart. They also said this wasn’t about cost or convenience, but about keeping things fair.

According to TMZ, his lawyers explained that doing the deposition anywhere else would make things harder for them. They needed access to hundreds of pages of case notes and possibly an extra room for private discussions during the session.

The response ended: "Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court. Lively is bound by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure like every litigant..."

They accused Lively of using her fame to bend the rules in her favor and called her actions “foot-stomping.”