Kendall Jenner opens up about special bond with mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day

Kendall Jenner reveals what she loves the most about mom Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner got candid about her relationship with mom Kris Jenner ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations.

The 29-year-old supermodel shared that she inherited many of her mom’s qualities, including her star sign, Scorpio, which makes them very similar in nature.

In a Mother’s Day campaign video for the brand Sublime fragrance, Kendall revealed that her mom’s “strength, confidence” are her most admired traits about the matriarch.

Speaking of their shared Scorpio traits, Kendall said, "We're very tough and intense but we also have this really sensitive side and I get that from her, too."

Adding to her admirable qualities, the reality star listed her "lust for life" because "every year she gets better."

However, her "power and strength" are unmatchable according to the fashion mogul. "She literally is a business man and I love it," said Kendall.

This comes after Kendall stunned fans at the Met Gala earlier this week. She was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the blue carpet.

The sisters have not yet revealed their plans for Mother’s Day this weekend.