Charlize Theron shares her children’s reaction to award-winning career

Charlize Theron has recently shared her children’s odd reaction to her acting career.

The Fast X actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 8 as she revealed her children are not impressed by her acting career.

“My children have zero respect for me. I don't know how, it's just unbelievable,” admitted the 49-year-old who adopted one son in 2012 and daughter in 2015.

Charlize mentioned that her children have never starstruck by the fact that their mother is a huge movie star or features on billboards.

“I feel like I'm pretty humble, but every once in a while, I'm like there's an Oscar right there,” quipped the Bombshell actress.

Later, Charlize added, “No, they're so not impressed with me.”

For the unversed, Charlize became the first South African to win an Oscar for the Best Actress for 2003 drama, Monster.

Elsewhere on the show, the Mad Max: Fury Road star opened up that one of her children is a fan of Tom Cruise.

“I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission Impossible poster where Tom is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool,” said Charlize.

The actress recalled, “My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this sequence where we brought this helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off.”

“We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing,’” remarked Charlize.

However, the actress stated, “My child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter.’”