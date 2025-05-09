Jennifer Aniston's stalker causes trauma in disturbing footage

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker, who crashed his car into the front gates of the Friends star's Los Angeles house, has made bizarre and unsettling appearance in court, leaving everyone shocked.

Police earlier shared with KABC-TV that the 56-year-old actress was actually at home when the crash happened.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Monday in the posh Bel Air area, on Airole Way, according to Officer Jeff Lee from the LA Police Department.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, charged with stalking and vandalism, shocked the courtroom on Thursday by showing up half-dressed and wrapped in a blanket.

He stared at the camera from behind glass in a Los Angeles courtroom custody area, making hand gestures as he did.

The man was quickly restrained by Jennifer security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.

However, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed he was officially charged with one count of felony stalking and one for felony vandalism.

The DA also stated that Carwyle is facing an added charge due to the threat of causing serious bodily harm.