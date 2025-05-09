Shakira makes bombshell claims about her two decades old single

Shakira gives rare insight into BTS of popular song

Shakira doesn't 'lie' when she talks about her famous single that 'changed her' story.

The Waka Waka singer has made bombshell claims about the story of her 20 years-old single Hips Don't lie.

During her recent appearance at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 48-year-old revealed that she almost didn't release the global hit.

People reported that the Colombian singer told the host that she had to fight to get the famous single later added to her 2005 album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. which proved to be a risky yet later proven to be a correct move.

Grammy Award winner told Fallon that her then upcoming album had been already distributed when she got the idea of collaborating with Wyclef.

The funny part is that she had a random dream about Wyclef. The next day when she woke up, her manager called her to give her the shocking news that Wyclef wanted to work with her.

It was a surreal experience for Shakira.

The 50-year-old host quipped that she actually 'manifested' the collaboration.

Gerard Piqué 's ex mentioned that she faith in the song and so fought for the album to be pulled back for it to be re-launched with the song included.

For the unversed, the pop song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005 and has since 'amassed more than 2 billion streams on Spotify alone', as per People.