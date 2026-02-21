Hilary Duff finally addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom group' essay

Hilary Duff finally responds to Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom group' essay

Hilary Duff is finally responding to Ashley Tisdale's "toxic mom group" essay, which netizens thought was about her, Mandy Moore, Meghan Tranior among others. .

Tisdale, 40, penned the essay for The Cut and detailed being left out of group plans by the said mom group and feeling excluded. She wrote that she ultimately left the group as it got too "high school."

Duff, who's been promoting her new album, was asked if the online speculation about the group members in the alleged "toxic mom group" made her "pause about reentering the pop world."

"I mean, this is not new for me. I've had this since I was maybe 15 and starting to get followed around by paparazzi. Everything starts getting documented and everyone knows my life and all the players in it," she told the Los Angeles Times.

"So the stories that get news pickup — it's not what happens to a normal person who maybe became an actor as an adult. And now it's escalated by the talking heads on TikTok that need clickbait," she continued.

"It's hard because you're like, 'Wait, whoa, that person kind of got it right,' and 'Whoa that person doesn't know what they're talking about,"' she added.

"I saw something that was like, 'None of the moms at school actually like her and neither do the teachers,' and I was like, 'First of all… the women at school are lovely and I'm obsessed with all of them," Duff went on.

Duff’s husband Matthew Koma gave a fiery response to Tisdale’s essay at the time via his Instagram story, writing, "When You're the Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus to Their Actual Toddlers."