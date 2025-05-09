Justin Bieber gets candid about personal growth: 'Just an average flawed guy'

The pop star and new dad admits he's 'done things that have hurt others'

Justin Bieber is getting honest with fans about the tougher parts of personal growth.

In a series of Instagram posts shared Friday, May 9, the pop star, 31, opened up about battling selfish tendencies, confronting guilt, and learning to lead with love.

“I’m just an average flawed guy,” Bieber wrote. “I’ve done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today.”

The Grammy winner went on to express fears around vulnerability, saying, “I sometimes think I’m gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn’t like me or trust me.”

Still, Bieber said it’s honesty that brings him closer to freedom. “The more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have,” he shared.

In a third post, the new father, who welcomed son jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber last year, touched on his fluctuating emotions and how he’s learning to shift his mindset with faith.

“Once again it’s easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership,” he wrote. “Only God can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts.”

“Trying harder won’t work,” he added. “Cuz I tried lol.”