Princess Anne delivers emotional message after leaving UK

Princess Anne, who supported her brother King Charles at a Buckingham Palace garden party, made an emotional statement after leaving the UK with her husband on Friday.

The Princess Royal delivered a speech on behalf of the King as she arrived in Guernsey to represent the monarch at celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation.

The message read: "To my most loyal people in the Island of Guernsey, I send my warmest greetings on this the Eightieth Anniversary of your Liberation from enemy occupation."

It continued: "I was interested to learn that this occasion will be commemorated and celebrated by people of all ages, with a focus on the ever-decreasing number who lived through the War, whether they were evacuees to the United Kingdom, stayed in occupied Guernsey or were forcibly deported to Europe."

The royal family shared stunning photos of Princess Anne from Guernsey with a heartwarming statement: “My thoughts and prayers remain with you for the future happiness and the prosperity of your beloved Island.”

King Charles' only sister Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence appeared in high spirits at the significant milestone.

The 74-year-old'a packed schedule includes a parade, church service, and meetings with survivors who experienced the occupation firsthand.

Zara Tindall's mother began her day at St. Peter's Port seafront, attending the Liberation Day parade commemorating Guernsey's freedom from occupation.

During the ceremony, she received the Royal Salute before inspecting the front rank of the parade.

The late Queen Elizabeth's daughter was escorted by Lieutenant-Governor Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell and Parade Commander Lieutenant Commander Tim Slann.