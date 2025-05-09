Buckingham Palace releases statement as Prince Edward takes on key role

King Charles III has honoured his younger brother Prince Edward with key royal role on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh showed off his amazing energy as he handed the winners their Gold awards at a special event at Buckingham Palace today.

Duchess Sophie's husband appeared in good spirits as he was joined by celebrities including Strictly's Amy Dowden and broadcaster and former footballer Alex Scott.

The stunning video from the Palace event was shared by the royal family's official Instagram account, accompanying a delightful message.

The Palace wrote: "A golden time. A glorious day celebrating Gold @DofEUK Award holders in the gardens of Buckingham Palace!"

The statement continued: "Congratulations to all who joined us on your amazing achievement."

On Friday, 2,000 winners attended the Palace event, a quarter of the young people who will visit the palace to receive their awards over two days.

The Duke of Edinburgh also delivered a crucial address at the event to encourage the young people, sayin: "There's life beyond this. You have now found out who you are. This has given you the skills, wherewithal and confidence to make a difference to others. Make sure you tell your story. You are, each one of you, an ambassador of this award."