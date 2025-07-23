Anne Hathaway drops major Devil Wears Prada 2 spoiler on set

Anne Hathaway gave fans plenty to talk about during the latest shoot for Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City.

The actress was seen back in action as Andrea Sachs, the character she first played nearly two decades ago.

While filming in Manhattan, one small detail caught everyone’s attention. Her left hand had no wedding ring or engagement band, leading to speculation that Andrea is still single.

Fans expected that by now Andrea would be married and settled but the new photos suggest otherwise.

However, her choice of rings hinted that she may have put her career ahead of romance and continued building her life on her own terms.

Back in the original movie, her relationship with boyfriend Nate ended on an uncertain note. The pair clashed often and their priorities never aligned.

Now seemingly, the sequel may confirm what many suspected all along.

Another clue came from a garment bag seen in Hathaway’s hands. The bag featured the logo of Runway magazine, the same place Andrea had walked away from at the end of the first film. The sight of that logo has raised fresh questions about whether she returned to the fashion empire she once left behind.