Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper bring kids together in viral beach hangout

'Alias' duo set internet ablaze with recent family trip

Jennifer Garner recently set the internet ablaze after reuniting with her Alias co-star Bradley Cooper.

The 53-year-old star, known for her portrayal of CIA double agent Sydney Bristow in the 2001 series, was spotted with Cooper and her children during a beachside outing.

During a family hangout at the beachside Nobu restaurant in Malibu, the Elektra actress opted for a white buttoned sweater, which she paired with matching jeans.

She accessorised her casual look with an elegant brunette bun, natural makeup, and black shades.

Meanwhile, in the viral image, the Limitless star was seen wearing a taupe-hued hoodie paired with shorts and sporty sunglasses as he was spotted leaving the Japanese restaurant.

Along with the Alias duo, Garner’s children – Violet and Samuel Affleck – and Cooper’s daughter, Lea, were also in attendance.

Earlier, the Yes Day actress praised Cooper’s talent, saying, “I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper. Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start. It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

For the unversed, Alias gained widespread acclaim for its unique blend of spy action, science fiction, and family drama.