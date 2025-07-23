Naomi Watts channels Jacqueline Kennedy for Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Love Story’

Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Love Story’

Naomi Watts is stepping into history with her latest role, and she’s nearly unrecognizable doing it.

The 56-year-old actress was recently spotted filming Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story in Central Park, fully transformed into the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Swapping her trademark platinum blond bob for Jackie O’s rich brunette locks, Watts also sported the former first lady’s timeless fashion.

She was seen wearing oversized sunglasses, a structured sun hat, a gold medallion necklace, and an elegant black button-up shirt paired with matching trousers, completing the transformation with elegance.

Joining her on set was Paul Kelly, who takes on the role of Jackie’s son, John F. Kennedy Jr.

He was dressed casually in a backwards baseball cap, khakis, and a white button-up shirt, capturing JFK Jr.'s laid-back style. Grace Gummer was also seen during filming, embodying Caroline Kennedy, with two young actresses portraying her daughters Rose and Tatiana.

Source: Instagram/businessinsightmag

The scenes appeared to show the Kennedy family enjoying time in the park.

The project, directed by Ryan Murphy, marks another highly anticipated addition to his anthology work, and Watts’ striking resemblance to the late first lady is already drawing buzz.

Just weeks before her transformation made headlines, Watts took a personal moment to celebrate her husband Billy Crudup’s 57th birthday.

On July 8, she shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting beachy selfies of the couple enjoying sunny moments together. In one photo, she plants a kiss on Crudup’s cheek as he smiles, and in another, the two beam at the camera in wide-brimmed hats.

“Happy birthday Husband love you so so much,” Watts wrote in her caption, offering fans a sweet glimpse into their life off-screen.

With both her career and personal life in the spotlight, Naomi Watts continues to balance meaningful roles with heartwarming moments, this time, stepping into the shoes of one of America’s most beloved figures.