Ozzy Osbourne celebrated last show one day before death at 76

Ozzy Osbourne passes at 76

Ozzy Osbourne shared one final glimpse into his musical legacy just a day before he passed away, leaving fans across the globe in mourning.

On Monday, July 21, the iconic rocker posted a behind-the-scenes snap from Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert on Instagram.

The picture, captioned by the words “The Final Show,” featured Osbourne alongside his legendary bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward, a nod to the end of an era that defined generations of rock music.

The following day, July 22, Osbourne passed away at the age of 76.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to Metro, saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Though the cause of death has not been shared publicly, Osbourne was known to have battled Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2020.

His final Instagram post has since become a digital memorial, as fans have poured into the comment section to share their grief and gratitude.

“Thank you for the music you gave us Ozzy,” one user wrote. “May you rest in peace.” Another fan added, “RIP Ozzy Osbourne, the world won’t be the same without you.”

Osbourne’s impact on rock history is undeniable.

As the frontman of Black Sabbath and later a solo artist, he carved out a legacy filled with groundbreaking music, unforgettable performances, and a fiercely loyal global following.

His farewell post now feels like both a final bow and a gift to those who followed his journey through decades of metal and music revolution.