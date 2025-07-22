Nicole Scherzinger makes heartbreaking statement about late Liam Payne

Liam Payne stars as guest judge in 'Building the Band' with Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger made a very emotional statement while talking about sharing the stage with late singer Liam Payne one last time in Netflix series, Building the Band.

The musical show features Liam as guest judge along with mentor Nicole. Meanwhile, AJ McLean stars as a host in the series.

The 47-year-old is one of those people, who played a key role along with Simon Cowell in making the former band, One Direction. Therefore, the 31-year-old singer’s sudden death left Nicole shocked.

While sharing her most favorite memory of Liam, the American TV personality said “he had a beautiful heart.”

Scherzinger told The View, "When you watch the show, you’ll see little glimpses of him after he’s talking, or things where you just catch him off guard and it’s when he smiles.

Nicole further said that the Teardrops singer used to smile with his eyes. “It’s like he’s giving you a hug, like he’s embracing you and holding you.”

"Liam just had such a beautiful, beautiful heart. And I’m so happy that people get to remember him and see him in his light and in his element, giving back because he lived it", she said.

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina.

He was part of the globally acclaimed boyband 1D, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.