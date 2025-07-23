Fans react to Megyn Kelly's brutal comments oon Jennifer Lopez's sultry performance

Megyn Kelly criticises Jennifer Lopez for dance performance

Megyn Kelly made headlines for speaking her mind, this time targeting Jennifer Lopez over a recent live performance, and fans are reacting.

The former Fox News host and current political commentator didn’t hold back when reposting a clip of Lopez performing her 2011 hit I’m Into You at the Cook Music Festival in Spain on July 18.

In the video, the 55-year-old singer takes the stage in a bedazzled, plunging bodysuit, accompanied by shirtless male dancers.

Their choreography included a few suggestive moves, which didn’t sit well with Kelly. Sarcastically captioning the clip on X, Kelly wrote, “Great choices!” and compared Lopez to “a soft p*rn star.”

While many of Kelly’s followers echoed her criticism in the comment section, the post also sparked backlash from those who found her take unnecessarily harsh.

One user clapped back with, “Jealous much?”, seemingly in reference to Lopez’s stage presence and fitness.

Another said, “Still grasping at relevance, Megyn?” while someone else encouraged a softer tone, writing, “We could be a little less judgmental.”

Others chose to defend the performance on artistic grounds, pointing out the nature of dance and performance art.

“Have you never seen contemporary dance?” one viewer asked in response to Kelly’s critique of the choreography.

Lopez, who hasn’t publicly commented on the remarks, has long been known for bold fashion and high-energy performances.

Her appearance at the Spanish music festival was no exception, as she delivered a visually striking show that clearly left audiences talking, whether for better or worse.

Kelly, known for offering blunt opinions about celebrities and pop culture on The Megyn Kelly Show, has never shied away from controversy, and this instance is no different.