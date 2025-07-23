Noah Cyrus sparks plastic surgery buzz in latest outing

Noah Cyrus drew attention in New York City on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios, where she promoted her new album I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.

While the singer spoke about her music, it was her appearance that caused a stir online.

The 25-year-old changed facial features led to fresh speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.

Social media users pointed out what they described as a slimmer nose, fuller lips and sharper cheekbones.

However, many questioned whether the changes were due to makeup or something more.

The conversation around Miley Cyrus sister's appearance is not new as in a viral video posted earlier this year, plastic surgeon Dr Gary Motykie commented on her face, saying that it appeared heavily filled.

He said her cheeks and chin looked more pronounced and claimed that stepping back from enhancements could bring balance to her features.

In contrast, Dr Giselle Prado Wright told DailyMail that there were no obvious signs of major surgery such as rhinoplasty. She said makeup, lighting, or natural changes could also affect how someone looks in photos or on camera.

Noah has experimented with her appearance in the past, including changes to her hair color and bleached eyebrows.