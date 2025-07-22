Teddi Mellencamp faces another major setback amid her battle with cancer

Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp already had a lot going on in her life amid her battle with stage 4 cancer; another major issue recently came her way.

Reportedly, Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave’s residence was broken in an attempted burglary.

A source told Page Six Tuesday, “Thankfully, their security system worked, the police got there quickly and the perpetrators ran away.”

The former couple’s home in Los Angeles was entered into by two intruders Monday night when the Mellencamp and Arroyave were at home.

Fortunately, the home’s security system got activated detecting the presence of the two strangers following which the 44-year-old and her former partner informed the security officials.

However, despite swift action, the two burglars managed to escape the premises.

TMZ reported that as per the reports of the law enforcement officials, same suspects had burglarized another house in Mellencamp and Arroyave’s neighbourhood.

For the unversed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had filed for divorce from Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage.

The two share three children: Slate (12), Cruz (10) and Dove (4).

Recently, the daughter of John Mellencamp was linked romantically with a mystery man whose identity was revealed to be TV producer, Ricci Rea.

However, right after that Teddi shared that she had already called things off with him as she was not in a state to be in a long-term relationship.