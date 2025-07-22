Pete Davidson gears up for wild 2025 comedy ride to UK, Europe

Pete Davidson busy filming his upcoming movie 'How to Rob a Bank'

Pete Davidson announced a string of live stand-up shows across Europe and the UK, set to take place this October.

The comedian and actor confirmed five tour dates, kicking off in Germany and ending in Northern Ireland.

He was set to open the tour in Berlin on October 5 at Tempodrom, followed by a performance in Amsterdam on October 6 at AFAS Live. From there, he planned to head to the UK, taking the stage at the London Palladium on October 8.

The next night, he was scheduled to perform in Dublin at the National Stadium, and finally, in Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on October 10.

Tickets were set to go on sale to public on Friday, July 25.

The upcoming tour came as Davidson continued filming How to Rob a Bank, a movie directed by David Leitch that was expected to release in September 2026.

How's, the star was also involved in other projects that including The Home, a psychological horror film which he co-written and produced. That film was set for global release on July 25.

For the unversed, Davidson was also featured in The Pick Up, an Amazon film where he starred alongside Eddie Murphy.

The movie was scheduled to premiere next month.