Lady Gaga bounces back after falling mid performance

Lady Gaga delivered a flawless performance despite losing her balance at the Las Vegas MAYHEM ball tour.

While performing Vanish into You from her new album MAYHEM, the Bloody Mary singer stumbled and fall onto her side. A member of her camera crew also appeared to stumble in the fan-shared video.

However, the Poker Face crooner recovered quickly without missing a beat. Her professionalism received a thunderous applause from the fans as the Grammy winner continued walking through the crowd belting to the song.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised the singer and even tried to investigate what might have caused the mishap.

One user wrote, "Well I wonder if something was there cause the steady cam op slipped too. Also, pro on her for grabbing the front of the camera to keep it steady."

"I think the stage and barricade are too close. I remember watching a N1 livestream from someone who was dead centre and it was a TIGHT squeeze. tons of cables and shit all in the way," another fan wrote.

One more shared their theory, "OH her shoes during vanish into you were also falling down. I remember right before she took the stairs down she had to pull them back up."

The MAYHEM Ball marks Gaga's return to the road following 2022's Chromatica Ball.

Gaga performed in Las Vegas from July 16-19. Additional tour dates were scheduled across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan.

She will conclude the tour with performances in Tokyo on January 25 - 30.