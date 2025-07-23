FKA Twigs ends legal battle with Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has officially ended her legal battle with Shia LaBeouf.

The singer settled her lawsuit against the actor, nearly four years after accusing him of abuse during their relationship.

The 37-year-old filed the case in 2020, claiming Shia had mistreated her during their time together in 2019.

She accused him of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse.

However, Twigs said she wanted to show the world that anyone can be affected by abusive relationships, no matter who they are.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Twigs has decided to close the case. She filed to end it “with prejudice,” which means she cannot bring it to court again.

Her lawyer Bryan Freedman and Shia’s lawyer Shawn Holley released a joint statement. They said both parties chose to settle outside of court and will not be sharing the details. They added that they wish each other peace, happiness, and success moving forward.

In her lawsuit, Twigs shared disturbing moments from their time together. She said Shia once removed his seatbelt while driving, threatened to crash the car unless she said she loved him, and later choked her after waking her up from a nap.

She also claimed he forced her back into the car after pulling over at a gas station.

Twigs alleged that the actor hurt her physically, mentally, and emotionally throughout their short relationship, revealing he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.