Deidre Hall finds joy in playing Hattie Adams on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Deidre Hall wows fans with recent remarks

Deidre Hall recently revealed that playing Hattie Adams on Days of Our Lives has been just as fun and entertaining as her iconic role as Dr. Marlena Evans.

The 77-year-old star, known for portraying Dr. Marlena Evans since the 1970s, recalled her experience playing both characters.

During her appearance on the Soapy podcast on Tuesday, July 15, the Our House alum said, “I’ve played for Marlena for so many years, and she is, you know, just rigid, and by the numbers. Predictable in a pleasant way. But getting to play Hattie is just, oh golly, you know, spitting gum on people, spilling things on people.”

Later in the conversation, the My Christmas Dream actress was asked by hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart to explain the “spitting gum” scene, where she spat her gum in Peter Reckell’s face as he portrayed Bo Brady.

Speaking exclusively, she shared, “No, I said to him, ‘You know, it’s Hattie. We never know what she’s going to do.’ I said, ‘We just, we can’t predict her.’ [He said,] ‘Don’t do anything.’ So we rolled tape and I thought, ‘Yeah, all right.’ As we know, I spit my gum on him, and it landed on him.”

This comes on the heels of the Lucky In Love star sharing the gum moment on Facebook in March.

She captioned the post, “Funny Friday!! Reckell and I STILL howl over the gum moment. Heroic that nobody broke!!”

Notably, the character of Hattie Adams was first portrayed by Hall’s twin sister, Andrea, before the role was eventually offered to Deidre herself.