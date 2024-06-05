Halsey reveals health battle with new song ‘The End’ release

Halsey reveals health issues

Halsey shared good news and bad news with fans.



While announcing the release of The End from her upcoming fifth studio album, the 29-year-old singer revealed experiencing health issues privately for the last few years.

"Long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive," she captioned a June 4 Instagram carousel. "Short story long, i wrote an album. It begins with The End. Out now."

Although Halsey didn't mention the name of the health issues she's facing, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance along with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society within the caption.



The post itself was a sliding collection of pictures and videos, with clips of her sobbing, an emotional montage of her receiving medication via IV, a second where she says in the camera, "Today is day one of treatment," a screenshot of a Notes app with the title "The end of the f--king world" that she sent to a friend in 2022, a picture of her in a recording studio, and a clip where she speaks to someone off-camera while wearing a bandage around her elbow.

"Seriously, like an old lady," she says in the video clip, while reaching down to rub her legs.

"I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30 I'm having a rebirth and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm going to look super hot, and have lots of energy, and I'm just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties."