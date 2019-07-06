Sara Ali Khan serves major vacation goals after wrapping film 'Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan has turned on her 'party mode' as she is currently relishing on a vacation with mother Amrita Singh after wrapping the shoot of upcoming film 'Aaj Kal'.



After finishing the shoot of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Aaj Kal' the Kedarnath actress jetted off to London to take a break from work.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture with mom from her vacay.

Sara rocked the comfort-chic look as she can be seen sporting a white dress with denim jacket with little to no makeup as she posed with mother Amrita.

Sara in an exclusive interview to Harper's Bazaar India said that she is very close to her mom and wants to live with her forever.

"I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem?" asked Sara.

While she loves spending time with Amrita, she is also scared of her. "I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she's away even for a few days. There's nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she's the only person I fear," Sara said.

Sara's next venture is a directorial by Imtiaz Ali titled 'Aaj Kal'.

Aaj Kal' is a sequel to previously released 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film also features Randeep Hooda, alongside Kartik Aaryan, in a pivotal role and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.