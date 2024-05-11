Prince Harry's risky move during Nigeria trip tests Meghan Markle's nerves

This visit follows Harry's unsuccessful legal battle to retain taxpayer-funded UK security in February

Prince Harry took a risky action during his trip to Nigeria which is a test for Meghan Markle's nerves.

Harry travelled alone to a military hospital in Kaduna state, approximately 120 miles northwest of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, reported The Sun.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Kaduna, where armed bandits abducted 2,000 people in 2020. Harry toured six wards where Nigerian soldiers are being treated for injuries sustained in battles against the terror group Boko Haram.

Many soldiers had been ambushed or shot by terrorists, and some had lost limbs in bomb blasts. Harry was accompanied by a four-person security team and escorted by ten army trucks and three pick-ups with mounted machine guns.

This visit follows Harry's unsuccessful legal battle to retain taxpayer-funded UK security in February. The Sussexes lost round-the-clock protection when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry said he was unable to return with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to the UK "because it is too dangerous".

While visiting the hospital, Harry said: "I'm sorry that I didn't bring my wife.

"The focus here in Kaduna is the wounded, injured and sick men and women who serve in Nigerian forces and keep people safe."

Before he left, hospital staff gave Harry two paintings - one of him with Meghan, and one of him with his mum Diana.

Meghan is understood to have had a private engagement and met up with Harry when he returned to Abuja.