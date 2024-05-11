Prince Archie, Lilibet's heartbreak as they miss Meghan Markle on Mother's Day

Meghan Markle, who's currently in Nigeria with her husband Prince Harry, left her two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missing her on Mother's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex will miss out on the US version of Mother's Day as she's out of the country, while Archie and Lilibet have remained in California to miss their mother around them on a big day.

Harry and Meghan's children will heartbreakingly missing their mother to wish her the auspicious ocassion.

Archie, five, and two-year-old Lilibet are currently staying with their maternal grandmother Doria Ragland in Montecito.



Tomorrow (May 11) marks Mother's Day in America, while the celebrations in the UK has already passed, having taken place on March 10.



Meghan has clearly kept her children close in her thoughts as she mentioned them while giving talks to schoolchildren deespite being separated by thousands of miles,

During her visit to schoolchildren in Nigeria, the Duchess told youngsters: "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she goes, ‘Mama, I see me in you'', Oh, now she was talking really literally.



She continued: "But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you."



"As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well," Meghan, who claims to be of 43 percent Nigerian heritage after taking an ancestry test last year, told the class.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to return to the USA on Monday after heading to the Nigerian capital of Lagos, as well as Kaduna before they head back to California to be reunited with their family.